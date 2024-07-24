Son of dead Tabaquite pensioner: Crime will not end

News

Latchmipersad Sookram. –

THE son of a Tabaquite pensioner whose body was found at his ransacked home believes the terrible state of crime will not end.

Police said a male relative saw Latchmipersad Sookram alive when he left home for work around 6 am on July 23.

Speaking at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on July 24, as he awaited his father’s autopsy, Rajindranath Sookram said when he got to his house at Piparo Road around 6.30 pm on July 23, he found it ransacked.

He then found his father, 73, lying face down on his bed with his hands behind his back. He immediately called the police.

Police said they saw no marks of violence on the body. They believe robbery was the motive for the death.

Rajindranath Sookram, son of Latchmipersad Sookram at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on July 24. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Sookram said his father was a cleaner at the Tabaquite Health Centre and described him as a friendly and jolly man.

A male relative who did not want to be named said Latchmipersad Sookram was a peaceful man who was known in the village.

Sookram said crime will not end.

“The state of crime is terrible.

“Crime can’t stop, is just too much killing.”

Sookram said he is not sure if the family will receive any justice for his father’s death.

No one has been arrested. PC Bhola is leading the investigations.