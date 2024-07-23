Son accused of taking $118,000 from mother’s bank account

News

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. – File photo

A 62-YEAR-OLD MAN accused of fraudulently taking $118,000 from his 92-year-old mother was granted $450,000 bail on July 22.

Bernard Rodney, a driver from Sangre Grande, was charged with 24 counts of money laundering.

He appeared before before Master Shabana Shah in the High Court on July 22.

Rodney was also charged with obtaining $118,000 by false pretence and two counts of uttering forged documents.

He was granted bail and instructed to report to the Sangre Grande Police Station two days a week.

A police press release said the victim reported to police that when she visited the bank to inquire about the balance on the account held in her name and her daughter’s, she was told the name on the account had been changed to her son’s. She was also shown two documents that bore signatures purporting to be hers authorising the name change.

The victim denied signing the documents or having authorised the change.

The bank also told her that between March 2018 and April 2021, a total of $118,000 representing her pension, NIS and Widows and Orphans’ contributions was allegedly transferred to an account held in her son’s name.

A report was made to the Fraud Squad and an operation carried out in the Eastern Division on July 20 that led to the arrest and charging of the suspect.