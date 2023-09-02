Some Venezuelan migrants’ permits ready

News

Venezuelans deliver their documents for renewal of their work permits to the Immigration Office. –

VENEZUELAN migrants can start to collect their renewed permits to stay here, a statement from the Ministry of National Security said on Friday.

It said the first batch of minister’s permits for those who applied for renewals under the Migrant Registration Framework, between June 21 and August 11 will be ready for collection from September 4-8.

Venezuelans should check the ministry’s website, where the reference numbers of that batch of permits are posted. This can be accessed via the ministry’s social media pages and at

https://nationalsecurity.gov.tt/services/workpermit-exemptionextension/.

The permits can be collected from 8 am-2 pm at the ministry’s Enforcement Unit, 135 Henry Street, Port of Spain.

Individuals must present a form of ID (passport or cedula), a police certificate of character, and their previous registration card/minister’s permit.

Other registrants will be told on the ministry’s website when the second batch of permits will be ready.