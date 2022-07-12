Solomon-Baksh reappointed PCA deputy director

News

BACK TO WORK: Michelle Solomon-Baksh who has been reappointed as deputy director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA). FILE PHOTO –

MICHELLE Solomon-Baksh has been reappointed deputy director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

Confirmation came in a press release posted on the PCA’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

The release said President Paula-Mae Weekes appointed Solomon-Baksh to the post for a period of five years.

The release also said that the PCA thanked the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader as well as President Weekes for working expeditiously in reappointing Solomon-Baksh thus ensuring the authority is duly constituted and can continue to fulfil its Constitutional mandate.

On Thursday July 8, at a post Cabinet press briefing, the Prime Minister said that he had signed off on correspondence he received from the Office of the President on July 1.

This correspondence was then forwarded to the Office of the Opposition Leader who also approved of Solomon-Baksh’s reappointment, marking a rare occasion in which both the PM and Opposition Leader have agreed on something.

Solomon-Baksh’s first tenure as deputy director ended on June 28.