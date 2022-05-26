Soldiers, police hold three for robbing Arima salesmen

News

A joint team of police and soldiers were able to detain three suspected bandits after they robbed two salesmen in Arima on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said the salesmen, both 24, went to the corner of Antigua Road and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway to sell their products at around 3.10 pm.

There four men confronted them, pulled out guns and told them to lie on their stomachs at the back of their truck.

The bandits stole $60,000 in cash before running into nearby bushes.

The salesmen flagged down a passing Defence Force vehicle and told the soldiers what had happened. The soldiers called for assistance from Arima CID, who searched the area and found the men.

The bandits, 19, two 22-year-olds and a 23-year-old, are from Laventille and east Port of Spain.

They are expected to be questioned by police on Thursday.