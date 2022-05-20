Soldier to appear on robbery charges in Tobago

News

Three men, including a member of the TT Defence Force, are expected to appear before a Scarborough magistrate on Monday after a major breakthrough in robberies in Tobago.

This was disclosed by acting Snr Supt Junior Benjamin on Friday.

“The final preparation is under way. Right now, they have been processed and are to appear before the court on Monday.”

On Wednesday, Benjamin said the three were arrested with regard to three recent robberies.

He said from May 6-17, the Tobago Division undertook several anti-crime exercises and these arrests were made as part of the crime plan which seeks to make Tobago a safer place.