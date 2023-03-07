Soldier Tased, arrested in San Fernando

News

Stock photo –

A 33-year-old soldier was Tased and arrested by police after he caused a commotion and damaged property in San Fernando on Tuesday morning.

Police said the Emergency Response Patrol received a report at around 9 of malicious damage in Embacadere, where they found the man, who began throwing stones at them.

They called for back-up and officers of the Southern Division Task Force arrived and tried to arrest the man, who jumped onto the bonnet of a police car and refused to move.

An officer asked the man to move but he threatened them.

One officer used his Taser, and the man fell off the bonnet of the police car.

He was arrested and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he remained under police guard on Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was also shocked while using the Taser and was treated for his injury.

Police said they suspect the man was mentally ill, as he was arrested last month for causing a similar disturbance, but later released.

“We’re at our wits’ end with these situations right now, because this isn’t the first time we’ve had to deal with him.

“He has a habit of coming out and damaging property and so on. Fortunately in this situation nobody was injured, but what’s going to happen next time?

“Just last month he was arrested for something like this. He spent some time in a mental institution, but was later released. That isn’t a solution.”