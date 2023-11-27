Soldier released without charge for Mayaro robbery

News

File photo

A soldier who was held for a robbery in Mayaro on November 20 was released without charge on Saturday.

The 37-year-old soldier was temporarily assigned to the Mayaro station to assist the cops in their fight against escalating crime after a directive from President Christine Kangaloo to call out Defence Force reserves.

Police said the soldier was released because the crime victims who first identified him as one of the suspects in a robbery at their home failed to identify him during an identification parade.

The soldier of Maloney Gardens, who was previously attached to the Cumuto base, was pointed out as one of six men who held up and robbed a family of over $67,000 in cash and items.

He was pointed out when the victims from Mafeking Village, Mayaro, went to report the robbery and saw him at the station in army clothing.

The victims, owners of a hardware, reported to the police that around 4.55 pm on November 20, they were at their home when a heavily tinted black SUV with blue lights pulled up. Six men, two dressed in police tactical uniform, three in army clothing and one in plain clothes, approached them.

Two of the men were armed and told the family they were investigating a report where a house was recently burnt. The men said they came for camera footage.

One of the victims reportedly allowed the men into his house, and the other victims followed.

The men then announced a robbery and tied up the victims. The family was robbed of gold jewellery, cash, cell phones, and electronics valued at TT $67,400.00 in total.

The victims went to the Mayaro Health Facility and were taken to the Mayaro Police Station to make a report.

On entering the station, one of them said he recognised the soldier as one of the assailants who had committed the robbery and alerted the police officers at the station.

The suspect was detained, and the area he occupied was searched, but no evidence was found.

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said he was worried about the uptick in home invasions, robberies and assaults.

He said the region was known for its tranquillity, but vulnerable women, children, and the elderly were now falling prey to the criminal element.

Paray said the escalating crime was also hurting its economy as Mayaro had a reputation as a welcoming destination for tourists, both domestic and international.

He appealed to the authorities to protect home and business owners and visitors.