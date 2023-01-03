Soldier killed in patrol vehicle, water truck collision identified Loop Jamaica

The member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) who became one of the first known road fatalities for 2023 has been identified.

He is 20-year-old Private Javaughnie Morris of Lincoln district, Grange Hill in Westmoreland, who was involved in a two-vehicle collision on new year’s day.

According to reports, Morris and another soldier were travelling in a patrol vehicle along the Bethel Town main road in the parish about 3:15 pm when they collided with a water truck.

The two men were taken to hospital where Morris later died from his injuries.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

At least 481 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes on the island’s roads in 2022. This compares to the 487 fatalities that were recorded in 2021, according to statistics provided by the Road Safety Unit.