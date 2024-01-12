Soldier in court for murders of his ex-wife, mother-in-law

News

One of the victims of the double murder; Calida Schamber who was killed at her home on Riverside Drive in Glencoe on Tuesday January 1, 2024. – Photo courtesy Facebook

A Defence Force warrant officer has appeared in court for the murders of his ex-wife and her mother on January 2 in Glencoe.

High Court Master Shabiki Cazabon read the murder charges to Tesson Bradshaw, 48, of Mandalay Gardens, Arima, during a virtual hearing on Thursday.

He has been charged with the murders of Calida Schamber, 43, and her 66-year-old mother, Carmelita DeLeon, on January 2, at Riverside Drive, Shorelands, Point Cumana. Bradshaw has two children with Schamber.

Bradshaw, a warrant officer II assigned to the Cumuto Barracks, Camp Cumuto, was remanded into custody. A sufficiency hearing will take place on April 29.

He was represented by attorneys Taradath Singh and Shalini Dhaniepersad.

Bradshaw was arrested on January 2, hours after the killings. He was held along the Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, by officers of the North-Central Division and handed over to officers of the Homicide Bureau who, subsequently, received instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on Wednesday.

Bradshaw has also been charged with two counts of misbehaviour in public office relating to the unlawful possession and use of a regiment firearm and ammunition.

At Thursday’s hearing, police prosecutor Insp Dass said Bradshaw also faces charges of three counts of breaching a protection order, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breaking and entering into a dwelling house, attempting to choke, indecent assault, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

However, those charges were not read as two additional charges were also expected to be laid Thursday night. The additional charges are expected to be read when he re-appears in court on Friday.

Those charges relate to alleged offences committed before a protection order was issued against him last year.

A release from the police service said investigations into the double murder were coordinated by Snr Supt Singh and Supt. Douglas, supervised by W/Ag ASP Bridglal, Insp Mongroo, acting Insp Ramsumair, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One,. Officers from the Northern Division, the air support unit and the Forensic Science Centre provided assistance, the release said.