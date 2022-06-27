Soldier held for assaulting officer in Port of Spain

News

Camp Ogden at Long Circular Road, St James. – File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

An off-duty soldier was arrested after he was found with ammunition, assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest in Belmont on Saturday morning.

Police said officers of the Port of Spain Task Force on patrol near Keate and Charlotte Streets at around 11.45 pm stopped and searched the soldier and found a quantity of ammunition.

While they were trying to arrest him, he cursed them, resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer.

Police managed to subdue the man and took him to the Besson Street police station, where he was expected to be charged for failing to comply, using obscene language, resisting arrest, using threatening language, assaulting an officer and possession of ammunition.

The soldier, who is from Belmont, is assigned to Camp Ogden.

In an unrelated incident, at around 12.30 pm police arrested a woman at the Port of Spain General Hospital for using obscene language.