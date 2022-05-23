Soldier among 3 in court for Tobago robberies

News

Karime Carter. Photo courtesy TTPS

THREE men, including a member of the Defence Force, are expected to appear in court on Monday charged with a spate of robberies in Tobago over the last two months. They were all arrested on May 17 after robberies at a taxi coop service station, a credit union, and a supermarket.

Justin Paul, 23, of Winchester Trace, Patience Hill, and Defence Force member Karime Carter, 24, of Philadelphia Trace, Whim Village, and La Canoe Road, Santa Cruz, were charged collectively on May 20 with robbing a security officer of her service firearm; assaulting a security officer at a credit union with intent to rob; possession of a firearm; possession of two firearms for the purpose of trafficking; possession of ammunition; possession of a firearm to endanger life; possession of ammunition to endanger life; and malicious damage to a money safe valued at $18,350.

Justin Paul. Photo courtesy TTPS

Carter was also charged with kidnapping a security officer who was on duty at a taxi coop service station and robbing an employee there of $40,000.

Keith Stewart. Photo courtesy TTPS

Also appearing in court is Keith Stewart, alias Fatboy, 24, of Church Street, Mason Hall, charged with the offences of shop breaking and larceny of two money safes valued at $4,650, which collectively contained $19,500; kidnapping of a security guard; and falsely imprisoning a security guard.