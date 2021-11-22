Socially displaced man dies in accident

News

A SOCIALLY displaced man died after he was knocked down on Saturday night in Sangre Grande.

Police said at about 9.51 pm on Saturday, the driver of a brown Mercedes Benz reported to them that he struck something while headed east along the Eastern Main Road near an area of the road known as, “Hangman’s Corner.”

The 42-year-old driver after hearing a crashing sound and observed the left side wind shield damaged, called the police .

WPC Seedarnee and PC Ramphal responded to the report and searched the area but found nothing.

At around 6.30 am on Sunday the officers responded to a report that the body of a man was found at the side of the road.

When they arrived the found the body of Shawn Andrews, who was originally from Matura, on the side of the road. A side view mirror matching the colour of the car was found near his body. Police said a similar incident happened to Andrews in August at Mora Trace, Matura but he had survived.