Social Development Ministry hosts storytelling event for kids

Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Social Development Vera Deonanan-Balkaran reads to children during the VABs Storytelling Activity. – Photo courtesy the Ministry of Social Development

THE Ministry of Social Development and Family Services says it spread Christmas cheer on Monday as it hosted a storytelling event for children.

A ministry statement said the event was hosted at its library at St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, as part of its Values, Attitudes and Behaviours (VABs) campaign.

“Which ultimately aims to change negative societal norms into more positivity.”

It said the library staff “decked the hall” with “a complete cosy Christmas theme to mark the occasion, to the delight of the children who were eager to partake of an event packed with fun-filled activities.”

The ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Vera Deonanan-Balkaran read a Christmas story, How Santa Got His Job, to the children and gave a very animated delivery of the story, much to the delight of the young audience who were invited to engage with her during the story by answering questions she posed throughout the recital.

The statement said the children received goodies, had the opportunity to get their faces painted, do crafts and were given a Christmas token.

“The ministry encourages staff to subscribe to a sense of belonging and care for each other, while expressing some of the ministry’s core values of respect, equity, integrity, compassion, responsiveness, innovation, commitment, inclusivity and resilience.

“Through the campaign, staff members are encouraged to be the change, in order to see the change!”

Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Social Development Vera Deonanan-Balkaran with a child during the VABs Storytelling Event. – Photo courtesy the Ministry of Social Development