Soca Warriors squad named for Nations League matches

Sports

This file photo shows Trinidad and Tobago’s Joevin Jones in action against St Martin earlier this year. File photo by Nicholas Bhajan

SOCA Warriors head coach Angus Eve has named his 24-man squad for two Concacaf Nations League matches against Bahamas and Nicaragua.

TT will first play Bahamas in Nassau on Friday, before returning home to play Nicaragua on March 27 at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago. TT are in Ft Lauderdale, Florida for a training camp before the match in Bahamas.

The team is a mixture of players who recently featured in two international friendlies against Jamaica and foreign-based players.

Goal-keeper Denzil Smith and midfielder Kaile Auvray, who made their debuts against Jamaica, have been chosen by Eve. Smith looked solid in the first match against Jamaica as he kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win for TT.

Over the two matches, Auvray, 18, impressed with his ability.

Tobagonian Rundell Winchester, who has four caps in a decade, received a surprise recall.

El Salvador-based Jomal Williams, who was recalled for the Jamaica friendlies, has been selected. Joevin Jones, John Paul Rochford, Michel Poon Angeron and Noah Powder have all remained in the team.

A few of the foreign-based players back in the team are Keston Julien, Daniel Phillips and Aubrey David.

TT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Nicklas Frenderup, Denzil Smith.

Defenders: Alvin Jones, Aubrey David, Leland Archer, Justin Garcia, Kareem Moses, Keston Julien, Shannon Gomez, Triston Hodge.

Midfielders: Jomal Williams, Andre Rampersad, Daniel Phillips, Joevin Jones, John Paul Rochford, Kaile Auvray, Molik Khan, Noah Powder, Michel Poon Angeron.

Forwards: Rundell Winchester, Marcus Joseph, Ryan Telfer, Reon Moore.