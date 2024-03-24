Soca Warriors’ Copa dreams end after 2-0 loss to Canada

News

Canada forward Cyle Larin, left, and Trinidad and Tobago defender Shannon Gomez, right, compete for control of the ball in the first half of a Concacaf Nations League Play-In match, on Saturday, in Frisco, Texas. – AP PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s football team have missed out on a spot in the 2024 Conmebol Copa America tournament after falling to a 2-0 loss to Canada in a one-off play-in match at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Saturday.

The Soca Warriors team held firm for the opening hour against the Canadians, and even fashioned a couple of great opportunities through their star striker Levi Garcia in either half.

However, Canada got goals from Cyle Larin in the 61st minute and a stoppage-time blast from substitute Jacob Shaffelburg to get the victory and book their spot in the Copa America tournament.

Canada will now join Chile, Peru and reigning Fifa World Cup champions Argentina in group A of the showpiece South American competition.