Soca Symphony to make winning note at Arima

Photo by Angelo Marcelle

SOCA SYMPHONY can make it three wins from four starts at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima on Saturday, in the feature race on Race Day 17, of the Arima Race Club (ARC) 2022 season.

The four-year-old, trained by John O’Brien, has been in good form of late and will be fancied to prevail in this 1,350-metre race, which carries a purse of $17,710.

Like Soca Symphony, Patta Patta is also seeking a third win from four at Arima, while Finishing Touch is on a three-race win streak at Santa Rosa Park.

Also listed to compete in the feature race are General JN, Stroke of Luck, Desert Dancer, Making Headlines, Super Bird and Leonardo Angel.

In all, 58 horses have been entered in the seven-race card, which carries a post-time of 1.05 pm.