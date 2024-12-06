World News
‘Soaked in blood’: Israel hits Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital multiple times
05 December 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The International Rescue Committee (IRC) warns that bitterly cold weather in Gaza is making conditions harder for forcibly displaced families “struggling to survive” in makeshift shelters without warm clothes or blankets.
- As dozens are reported killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza, Al Jazeera’s correspondent on the ground says patients and staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital were “soaked in blood” after multiple Israeli strikes that are “deliberate and directed” at the besieged medical facility.
Related News
16 November 2024
Volunteers mobilise as South Africa says it will rescue trapped miners
01 December 2024
Social Democrats win Iceland’s snap elections as incumbents punished
02 December 2024
Israel committing war crimes in Gaza, says former army chief
27 November 2024