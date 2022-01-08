Snowstorm kills at least 16 tourists, with hundreds stranded, at Pakistani resort

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)At least 16 people have been killed in a snowstorm in the northeastern Pakistan resort town of Murree.

The tourists, who were stuck in a traffic jam, suffered from a “food crisis” after being stranded, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said in a video statement Saturday.

Rashid added that the government had called army and civil armed forces for emergency rescue operations for “nearly a thousand” vehicles still stranded.

Murree is a resort town northeast of the capital Islamabad.

All roads to Murree will be closed for tourists and only open for people providing aid to those still stranded, the minister added.