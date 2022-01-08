Snowstorm kills at least 16 tourists, with hundreds stranded, at Pakistani resort

The content originally appeared on: CNN
The tourists, who were stuck in a traffic jam, suffered from a “food crisis” after being stranded, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said in a video statement Saturday.
Rashid added that the government had called army and civil armed forces for emergency rescue operations for “nearly a thousand” vehicles still stranded.
Murree is a resort town northeast of the capital Islamabad.
All roads to Murree will be closed for tourists and only open for people providing aid to those still stranded, the minister added.