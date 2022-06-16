‘Smooth’ granted bail for assault charge

News

A police media release on Wednesday reported that Randy Anim Mansoor aka “Mr Smooth” was charged with choking with intent to render unconscious, common assault and assault by beating.

Mansoor is the co-host of talk show programme Make Up or Break Up which offers relationship advice on Boom Champions 94.1.

A police report stated that on the night of February 14, a woman was at her home when her husband got home and an argument began.

During the argument the woman was allegedly choked, a knife placed in her face and her life was threatened.

Police from the Special Victims Department and the Eastern Division began an investigation which led to Mansoor’s arrest.

Mansoor was charged by WPC Gadar and was granted bail with surety in the sum of $80,000.

He is expected to return to court on July 14.

Investigations were conducted by W/Insp Bacchus, W/ASP Bridglal with supervision from W/Supt Guy-Alleyne.