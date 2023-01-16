Small band, big pan

News

[DROP THIS PIC IF NECESSARY] Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra perform Raising Dust by Johnny Douglas. – Ayanna Kinsale

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale was at the Panorama Small Conventional Bands Final at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Friday. These are some of the images she captured.

A member of Westside Symphomy Steel Orchestra as her band plays Calypso Music by David Rudder. – Ayanna Kinsale

[MAIN] A member of T&TEC New Eastside Dimension performs I Love Being Me by Sugar ALoes during the Panorama Small Conventional Steel Orchestra finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, on Saturday. – Ayanna Kinsale

Members of St Margaret’s Super Stars perform Too Young To Soca by Machel Montano on Saturday. – Ayanna Kinsale

A member of Panosonic Connection Steel Orchestra during the band’s performance of Calling Meh by Destra Garcia. – Ayanna Kinsale