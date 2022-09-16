SM Jaleel VP resigns after sex offence charges in Miami

News

Adil Aleem Mohammed

SM JALEEL Co Ltd’s vice president of information technology has resigned after he was charged last month for sexual contact with a minor in Miami, Florida.

On Thursday, reports circulated on social media that Adil Aleem Mohammed, 48, was charged with ten counts of sexual performance by a child and child pornography.

Mohammed was charged on August 7 in Dade County, Miami.

On Thursday night, on its official Facebook page, SM Jaleel announced that Mohammed had submitted his resignation on August 11.

The company said it contacted Mohammed after learning of the charges which led to his resignation.

The company said it would not comment further on the matter, as it was before the courts, but stressed: “Our company requires all employees and family members employed within the company, to abide by the company’s values, moral code of conduct and the laws pertaining to all jurisdictions where we operate.”

The statement added that Mohammed was not a shareholder or a director of the company.

SM Jaleel is one of the largest manufacturers of non-alcoholic drinks in the English-speaking Caribbean.