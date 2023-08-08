Slow Trinidad and Tobago start to Fast5 netball

News

A Trinidad and Tobago player jumps to collect a pass during a Fast5 Netball match against Canada in the Commonwealth Youth Games, at Shaw Park Cultural Complex indoor court, Tuesday. Photo by David Reid

Trinidad and Tobago’s netball team lost their first two matches at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games Fast5 Netball, at the Indoor Sport Floor of the Shaw Park Complex, Tobago.

The TTO squad led by Vanessa Forde, Kyla Keith, and Sojourner Hyles-Lewis was beaten 22-11 by Canada in their opening contest. The team included Shania Abraham, Jessica Goodridge, Treasure Garcia, Nichola Gill and Victoria Taylor. The reserves were Eboni Castle, Amara Edghill, Jada Hamilton, Kayla Julien and Akeira Pompey.

Team TTO got off to a good start leading 4-1 at the end of the first quarter, but in the second quarter Canada score ten unanswered to take control of the game 11-4. The North Americans dominated the third and outscored TTO 8-3 for 19-7 advantage. The hosts scored four goals in the final quarter while their opponents added three more.

A South African player jumps to defend a shot against England during a Commonwealth Youth Games match on Tuesday. South Africa prevailed 40-30.

TTO’s passing was not accurate in their second fixture against Scotland, which they lost 37-14.

Scotland romped to a 10-3 lead at the first quarter and were on course for victory at 24-5 at the half. TTO put up a better showing in the second half, which they lost 13-9.

Prior to the opening game, TTO’s Keith said she was excited to get on the court: “It’s an amazing feeling. We’re pumped, we’re hyped. It has really been a journey, but with the support staff we have we’re here.”

She said playing on home soil feels different.

“Amazing, different, and I know that with the support that we have the girls would do what they need to do. The girls are ready.”

Present at the game was Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe. She congratulated the entire team and wished them all success.

“To the girls, we extend best wishes in making us proud. Enjoy the moment, make friends, this is a moment of a lifetime so remember and just be present in the moment and enjoy it all.”

She said she was looking forward to victory.

A Canadian player surveys the court as she looks to make a play with the ball as her TT rival looks on during a Commonwealth Youth Games match at the Shaw Park indoor court on Tuesday. Photo by David Reid

Also present were THA Assistant Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development Naill George and Assistant Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Orlando Kerr.

The Fast5 Netball competition continues until Thursday at Shaw Park.