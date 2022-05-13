Slow start for teen covid19 booster vaccines

Although the turnout so far for booster shots for teens (ages 12-18) has been low, health workers at the Queen’s Park Savannah vaccination site expect the the momentum to pick up over the weekend.

Nurse Siblal said the low turnout could be attributed to the fact that Friday, the first day, was a school day.

“So far we had four (teens) – three 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old.” she said.

Siblal said those who took the booster so far did not show any signs of nervousness and were eager.

“They were calm and accommodating and very interested in taking the shot. The parents were also very welcoming.”

One 17-year-old, who did not wish to be named, was about to take the vaccine when interviewed briefly by Newsday. She said she was not nervous.

“I feel good about the shot,” she said. “I want to do it because I have exams and I just want to make sure that I was protected.”

Veteran journalist Dominic Kalipersad also took his grandson to the Queen’s Park Savannah for his booster. He told Newsday in a phone conversation that he arrived there at 8 am and was told his grandson was the second to visit the vaccination site.

“My grandson knew what to expect and he did what he had to do, and he took the shot,” Kalipersad said.

“The attendants were very friendly and polite and gave information. They were courteous and professional. He was told what to avoid, what to do, and what not to do, and we were out of there in five minutes.”

On Wednesday Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh announced that Pfizer covid19 vaccines are now approved by both the World Health Organization and the ministry’s advisory committee for distribution to individuals 12-18 years old as a booster.

Students who took the vaccine in September are now eligible to get the booster. The local advisory committee signed off on it on Monday.

On Monday next week, donations of covid19 vaccines for children aged five – 11 are expected to be delivered from Spain.

