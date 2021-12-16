Slow but steady vaccine rollout in Port of Spain

News

An elderly couple leaves after receiving their third dose, Low participation from persons which to be vaccinated despite the alarm raised by the new omicron covid variant and a record daily deaths total of 32 persons, The Paddock of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. – Photo by Roger Jacob

On Thursday morning people of all ages were seen lining up for their 3rd dose of covid19 vaccines. The Newsday visited the Paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, where there was a slow but steady influx of people to get their shots.

Persons listen to the instructs given by a medicial worker coordinating the activities,

Alfred Hutchinson, 63, of Malabar, Arima, made his way to the Savannah early on Thursday morning. Hutchinson said after getting his first and second shot at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway in Wallerfield he thought it wise to come for his third shot at the earliest opportunity.

Hospital Attendant attached to NWRHA, assist this wheelchair bound man to an awaiting vehicle,

A Diego Martin man said, “I came to get the third vaccine because I want to live.”

He said the process was smooth, simple and easy, very much unlike when he had to get his first and second shots.

Patrice Serette of Petit Valley also said the process was smooth and easy. She and a group of colleagues came together for their booster shots. She said, “It’s disappointing to see such a low turnout, I don’t know why more people aren’t coming out to get vaccinated, given the high (covid) numbers and deaths.”

Jessie Joseph, 32, of Mt Lambert, went to the Savannah to get her second shot and said she will be back on her appointed date to receive her booster. She was relieved that the process was straightforward.

At the Haseley Crawford Stadium on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, Newsday was not allowed to enter the drive-through vaccination site, There was a steady pace, though not many people were coming to be vaccinated.