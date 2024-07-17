Slain driver’s family starts GoFundMe for his children

News

Shakem Charles –

Relatives of slain TT RideShare driver Shakem Charles are inching towards their goal for a GoFundMe set up in the wake of his death to support his two children.

The GoFundMe for Shakem Charles Children Amarah and Amare has received 72 donations, amounting to US $4,290 of its targeted US$50,000.The page describes Charles as a devoted father to his two children, Amarah, eight, and Amare, four. “His love for them knew no bounds, and he worked tirelessly to provide them with a bright future. Now, these young children face a world without their loving father.

“It said the funds raised will go directly toward the children’s immediate needs and future expenses. This includes ensuring they have access to quality education and opportunities for growth, emotional and psychological support to help them cope with their loss, and assisting the family with the costs of daily necessities and maintaining a stable home environment for the children.

“Shakem’s legacy of love and resilience will live on through his children, and with your help, we can honour his memory by ensuring that Amarah and Amare have the support they need to thrive. No donation is too small, and every contribution is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, we ask that you please share this campaign with your network to help spread the word.

“Charles, 32, of Moruga, worked as an IT technician but recently began as a driver with TT RideShare to earn extra money.

He was reported missing on July 10 after he did not return home the day before. His car was later found abandoned in Valencia.

His body was found with his hands bound in a bushy area off Sunrees Branch Road, Penal, on July 13.

Police believe he was the victim of a robbery during his side job.

Newsday understands his autopsy is expected to be done on July 17. Police said while they are yet to make any arrests, they are pursuing promising leads. Charles’s was among 19 murders recorded over the weekend.

Also among the victims was Rio Claro businesswoman Carissa Ramrattan who was gunned down near Toyota’s San Fernando office on Saturday. Her autopsy on Tuesday and showed she died from multiple gunshot injuries. On Sunday an as-yet unidentified body was found with bullet wounds along the M1 Tasker Road in Ste Madeleine.