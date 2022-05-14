Slain Carapichaima fisherman, 24, cremated

Scores of people bade farewell on Friday to Dillon Daniel Straughn, 24, the alleged cable thief from Carapichaima.

Relatives said Straughn’s funeral took place at his home at Perseverance Village. The body was taken to the Waterloo Cremation Site for cremation.

The fisherman was shot dead before daybreak on April 30 at Waterloo Road in Bank Village in the driver’s seat of his B12 car, which crashed into another car.

The police said there was a dispute between Straughn, his two passengers, aged 16 and 17, and residents over a cable theft allegedly committed moments before the shooting.

One passenger suffered minor injuries, and the other was unhurt. No one was injured in the other car.

The police questioned the two teenagers and later allowed them to leave without charges.

The police also detained two residents, male relatives, in connection with the shooting.

On Friday, the police confirmed that they, too, were released without charges.

The police spoke to several people and viewed CCTV footage.

Straughn’s relatives have denied that he was a cable thief or involved in a cable theft ring.

They said he had left home the night before. He told them he was going out to lime with some friends, something he often did.

The family said Straughn and his friends were on their way home when he was shot dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

