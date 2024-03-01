Skull, bones found in Sea Lots

News

Police cars on a crime scene – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

On February 29 police found several bones and what appeared to be a human skull in Sea Lots.

The items were found in the mangrove in an area residents call “Dog Island,” around 3.30 pm.

The bones were found strewn on the ground and the skull was hanging from a tree. There were holes in the skull which resembled bullet holes.

Guard and Emergency branch officers visited, along with officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations and the Special Investigations Unit.

Police had to leave the area on Thursday night owing to changing tides and poor lighting, but returned on Friday morning to finish examining the scene.

They are yet to confirm whether the bones are human.