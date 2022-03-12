Skillibeng Ink Deal With RCA & Eastsyde Records, Drops New Song “Whap Whap” With F.S.

Skillibeng is on the verge of breaking out as a mainstream artist. The “Crocodile Teeth” artist made a major move and has signed to RCA Records. He is already signed to the Bull Bay-based Eastsyde Records.

According to Billboard, the deejay said he was excited about the collaboration, which will open up global opportunities for his career.

“I’m thrilled to have signed with RCA Records and have their global support,” Skillibeng said. “I have a wonderful team working with me under the leadership of Peter Edge, and it’s a true pinnacle of my career to have their commitment and belief.”

Skillibeng made a huge impression on fans following his “Crocodile Teeth” song, which became an instant hit in Jamaica and was remixed by Bobby Shmurda and later Nicki Minaj. Minaj’s remix debuted at No. 100 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart giving Skillibeng his first Billboard entry and placing him front and center in front of fans.

The song also topped various streaming services as fans of Minaj ran up the streaming numbers.

The Senior VP of RCA, Skane Dolla, says Skillibeng can be a global artist.

“I was familiar with Skillibeng prior to meeting him in Jamaica, but once I met him, I knew right away that Skilli was a ‘MUST SIGN’ for RCA,” Skane Dolla began. “Working with Skillibeng in the studio and observing his musical range, alongside his other A&R’s (Karl and Tariq), confirmed his potential to be a global star. His talent, style, and sound are unique and dynamic, and I’m excited to collaborate with Skilli on this next phase of his career.”

Principals of EastSyde, Romaine McFarlene, and Tajay Edwards also said having the artist on their label paid off.

“Skilli is family, and we’re sharing an amazing journey with him. We always knew he had the ability to achieve global attention and we’re proud that he’s now showing the world that Jamaica is the birthplace of the most vibrant sounds around today,” a statement from the Principals read.

“We were very excited when our international business partners BPureSounds connected us to RCA, who understood our vision for Skilli and shared our beliefs. We think that with them as our label partners, Skilli is going to shine a global spotlight on Jamaican music. Music is our life, so we’re putting in the work,” it added.

Meanwhile, Skillibeng recently released “Whap Whap,” which features F.S, and his management team, including Sylvia Coleman and Ali Nia, says had a great deal to do with RCA being chosen for his deal.

“It was fundamental to us to help Skilli and EastSyde find the right global platform for Skilli’s music, and choosing RCA was a no-brainer,” a statement from Coleman and Nia read.

The statement continued that the artist was readying up for more releases and international shows coming up.

In addition to several upcoming shows, Skillibeng also got a new song out with F.S. titled, “Whap Whap.” So far the song has been getting mixed reviews from fans mostly due to Skilli’s unorthodox delivery of some of his new music.

“Sometimes I don’t understand what Skilli doing or saying or what not lol, but every song we say the same thing,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Skilli is a great Artist but this confirms that he shifted his focus on bigger things and just does music for fun.”