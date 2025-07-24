Six State lawyers in Jack’s extradition case rake in $6m in fees
Former Fifa vice president Jack Warner is still awaiting the full disclosure of the legal fees paid to over a dozen attorneys retained to represent the State in his still pending extradition proceedings and related legal challenges.
However, from information he has been given so far in the matter, from 2015, when the extradition proceedings were instituted, to 2022, when Warner’s first legal challenge to his proposed extradition was rejected by the United Kingdom-based Privy Council, six lawyers were paid a total of $6,718,720.
The lawyers were James Lewis, KC, Douglas Mendes, SC, Pamela Elder, SC, Michael Quamina, SC, Brent Hallpike and former Central Authority Unit head Netram Kowlessar.
Last year, Warner, through his lawyer Richard Jaggasar, filed a lawsuit, after he requested disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and only received redacted information in relation to six of the 18 local and foreign lawyers identified by him.
At the time, the Attorney General’s Office resisted the lawsuit, as it claimed the disclosure was covered by legal privilege and that disclosure would breach the lawyers’ constitutional right to privacy.
The case was scheduled to go on trial before Justice Karen Reid last month but the AG’s Office conceded the case and promised to disclose the information.
“Taking into consideration the mandate of the new Government of T&T as it relates to transparency and accountability, the Honourable Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, has given approval for the disclosure of the documents which form the basis of your claim,” attorney Vincent Jardine, of the Solicitor General’s Department, said in correspondence to Jaggasar.
Based on the assurance, the lawsuit was withdrawn the following day.
Guardian Media understands that while additional information relative to the six attorneys previously identified was disclosed, Warner is still awaiting the disclosure in relation to the others, as they were paid by the Ministry of Finance and the Solicitor General’s Department and not the AG’s Office.
In a statement issued yesterday, Jaggasar described the original position against disclosure as “an egregious abuse of power and a blatant attempt to suppress public accountability.”
“Transparency in the use of public funds is not optional, it is a legal obligation, and it is appreciated that the new government promised to approach these sorts of matters fairly and transparently,” Jaggasar said.
Warner, 81, is accused by US authorities of 29 charges related to fraud, racketeering and engaging in illegal wire transfers. The offences are alleged to have taken place in the United States, T&T and other jurisdictions between 1990 and June 2011 when Warner quit Fifa after being suspended. After being arrested on a provisional warrant pursuant to the extradition request in 2015, Warner was released on $2.5 million bail
He was one of several senior executives of world football’s governing body who were indicted on a series of charges after an investigation into corruption in football, conducted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice in 2015.
Several of his former colleagues have pleaded guilty to the charges and have been sentenced. Warner’s sons Daryan and Daryll were also indicted and pleaded guilty to their charges.
The extradition proceedings against Warner were put on hold while he pursued a civil lawsuit claiming inconsistencies between this country’s extradition treaty with the US and the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act, which was passed by Parliament in 1985 before being amended in 2004.
In upholding the decision of the local courts to reject Warner’s lawsuit, the Privy Council ruled that there was sufficient conformity between the treaty and the legislation despite minor differences.
As a secondary issue in the appeal, the Privy Council had to consider the effect of a special arrangement certified by former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi, as he issued the authority to proceed (ATP) for the extradition proceedings.
The arrangement only allows the US to prosecute extradited persons based on the charges it disclosed and on lesser charges that arose from the evidence it provided.
When the case was set to go on trial on Tuesday, however, British attorney Robert Strang, who was recently appointed to take over as legal counsel in the case, claimed that Warner’s lawyers, led by Fyard Hosein, SC, had raised valid concerns in relation to the need for a written arrangement.
Strang apologised to Warner, as he admitted his previous civil lawsuit challenging his extradition was rejected by the local courts and the United Kingdom-based Privy Council based on the existence of the written agreement.
“It is plain that the Privy Council decided the case based on a misunderstanding of facts fostered by the AG’s Office,” Strang said.
Requesting a last-minute adjournment of the trial, Strang claimed that Jeremie was in the process of investigating what transpired so he could provide the court with necessary information required to resolve the case.
The trial was eventually adjourned as requested.