Six selected for US fellowship programme

News

The six participants chosen join 280 young leaders from 37 countries across Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada.

The US Embassy has announced their 2024 cohort of the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellowship Program.

The YLAI Program, which started on October 24, offers a hybrid format with a combination of virtual and in-person events. Participants will engage in cross-cultural activity courses and embark on a four-week professional placement with US businesses. During this programme, they will work collaboratively to address shared business challenges.

Established in 2015 and supported by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, YLAI connects business owners from the Western Hemisphere and facilitates business relationships with the United States. It equips participants with resources, tools, networks and training to support social and economic growth in the region.

The programme serves as a people-to-people diplomacy exchange that aligns with broader US foreign policy goals, aimed at promoting peace and democracy by expanding access to education, fostering economic equity and encouraging societal opportunity and inclusion.

The 2024 YLAI cohorts are April Castellano, co-founder and owner of Inspiration’s Beauty Treats (IBT Hair & Skin Care Ltd), specialising in environmentally friendly products.

Dixie-Ann Daniel, the owner and manager of Slice Twice, a dessert store offering homemade, gourmet desserts.

Abigail Lett, Manager of Letts Shine, a premier cosmetology school and beauty supply store.

Makesi Peters is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Travee Technologies Ltd, a technology company providing ride-sharing transportation services.

Valmiki Poulido is the marketing director of Eye Assist Optical, offering comprehensive eye exams to address vision problems.

Maya-Marie Taitt, founder and professional organiser of Better Spaces by Maya-Marie Ltd, works in the lifestyle sector.

The programme will conclude with a closing forum in Washington, DC, in April 2024.