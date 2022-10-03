Six months for Scarborough redevelopment feasibility study

Tobago

A feasibility study for the Scarborough urban redevelopment project, one of the pillars of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) election campaign, has been commissioned by the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD).

In a press release on Friday, DIQUD said design firm Jmetrix Ltd will lead the study, and the findings should be delivered in March 2023.

Infrastructure Secretary Trevor James said, “One of the first notes that was passed (by the Executive Council) was the note to engage Jmetrix to start this feasibility. We are committed to delivering on our plan to rebuild Scarborough. We are committed to delivering a new port facility. We think this critical to our autonomy and we will pursue it 150 per cent.”

Earlier this year, the THA held three public stakeholder consultations on the redevelopment project.

According to Jmetrix’s website, the aim of the development plan “is to create a more efficient city, transforming Scarborough into a capital that is conducive to commerce. A city that allows for easy flow of traffic and ensuring that all administrative services are readily available to the public, to encourage both foreign and local investment.”

It says 38 acres of land will be reclaimed for the project, which includes a water park, terminal complex, a relocated domestic terminal, three piers, James Park redesign, Scarborough Esplanade redevelopment, a transport hub and an urban housing plan.

The elimination of flooding in Scarborough is also expected to be addressed in the redevelopment project.

Its website lists a number of projects the company has completed including the remodelling of Cabildo Chambers and new bridge link, Red House; a government suite at Brian Lara Academy; and the Buccoo Boardwalk.

Lead Design Consultant, Joshua Stewart, Jmetrix will be supported by national and international partners such as Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC); Inros Lackner SE, Bremen Germany; Smith Warner International; Caribbean Urbanism and Architecture, ReCUA; RHWS Architects, Hamburg; and GSAL Design Ltd. The team is charged with undertaking research on key elements of city and coastal development to unearth information that will affect the final design for a new City of Scarborough.

Last week, the team began consultations meetings with key stakeholder bodies and regional governments.

James said discussions were held on identifying the short-term project that can be delivered to improve the quality of the city. This was followed by a dialogue on the importance of the port to national infrastructure and development and the varying modalities that can come to bear in the city.

He added, “The whole design is meant to incorporate all the attendant features to build the city into something that we can be proud of. So we discussed the road infrastructure; the vertical infrastructure that might be required; the population growth that will determine what we do where; … the modelling of the ocean – consequently the study by Smith Warner, all of that we discussed in a view to building out hopefully an all-encompassing city that caters to a new Tobago.”

More public consultations are scheduled when the feasibility study is completed. In the interim, James is encouraging Tobagonians to begin preparing themselves for the opportunities that are likely to emerge from within the local economy.

Earlier this year, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine noted the importance of the revitalisation project.

“Tobago, we have to get started,” he said, “We have been complaining about Scarborough for a long time. And as your chief secretary, I am here to tell you we have to get started soon.”

The planning and design team and their responsibilities:

Joshua Stewart, lead design consultant, Jmetrix

Dr Darren Fraser, transport economist, Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC) – development of a market study;

Dr Karsten Galipp, Port Engineer, Inros Lackner SE, Bremen Germany – port infrastructure;

Edward Albada, Smith Warner International – coastal modelling and engineering of coastal protection

Hartmut Beyer, Hamburg Port Consulting GmbH, HPC – cruise passenger market analysis

Marcos Barinas Uribe, Caribbean Urbanism and Architecture, ReCUA – urban planning, urban design and initial conceptual plan;

Stephan Wirth, RHWS Architects, Hamburg – cruise terminal and urban waterfront planning.

Karin Renner, RHWS Architects, Hamburg – urban waterfront design and cruise terminal design.

Gregory Salandy, GSAL Design Ltd – architects and planners responsible for cruise terminal design and ancillary/support facilities; and master planning.