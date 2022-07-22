Six held for owing $350,000 in maintenance

News

A 43-year-old Mayaro man who is allegedly owing over $200,000 in child maintenance was one of six men arrested in a four-hour long exercise in Mayaro on Wednesday.

According to police, between 1 am and 5 am officers of the Mayaro Police Station led by Sgt Mohammed and included Cpl Dwarika, PCs Meighoo, Joseph, Racha, Baseanoo and WPC Mentor arrested the men in a warrant exercise. The entire exercise was spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Khan.

The man from Union Village, Mayaro, is owing $215,400.00, the highest outstanding figure. In total, the six men owe $350,000.

The second highest was $66,200 owed by a 39-year-old man from Manzanilla Road, Mayaro. A 30-year-old Mafeking Village, Mayaro, man is the third highest debtor, owing $30,000. The least owed was $7,100 by a 43-year-old man from Ortoire Village, Mayaro.

The other two were a 42-year-old owing $17,000. He lived at Stone Bright Village, Mayaro and a 40-year-old old from Cedar Grove who is owing $14,300.