Six held by Port of Spain cops in early morning raids

News

Twenty-three rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells were found and seized by police in a drain on Lastique Street, East Dry River early on Friday morning. – TTPS

Less than one day after the Belmont Police Station was reportedly shot at, five men and one woman were held after a series of raids and patrols in Laventille, Belmont and Sea Lots early on Friday morning.

Police said various units from the Port of Spain Division began their exercise at around 2 am and ended at 9 am.

Police said the men were arrested in relation to several shootings in east Port of Spain and Laventille.

One woman was arrested on Production Avenue, Sea Lots, when she tried to stop police from arresting one of the men.

During their patrols police found 23 rounds of shotgun ammunition in a drain on Lastique Street, East Dry River.

The exercise was co-ordinated by DCP McDonald Jacob, ACP Gafdar, Snr Supt Nobbee, Supt Kissoonlal, ASP Sooker, ASP Walker, W/Insp Bain-Keller, Insp Knott with field operations from Sgts Alexander, Parris and Cpls Modeste, Fernando and PC Garraway.

Members of the Port of Spain Task Force, Gang and Intelligence Unit and the Special Investigations Unit also assisted.