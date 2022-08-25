Six dead of covid19, 241 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

There have been six additional covid19-related deaths, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Thursday.

This raises the covid19 death toll for this week to 24, and increases the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 4,119.

Those who died were three elderly males, one elderly female and two middle-aged females. Five of them had multiple comorbidities and one person had one comorbidity.

The ministry reported there were 241 new covid19 cases as of Thursday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 23 and 24.

There are now 6,418 active cases.

There are 244 patients in hospital, with 6,174 in home self-isolation and 24 in step-down or transition facilities.

As of Thursday, there were 167,287 recovered covid19 patients, with 22 people being discharged from public health facilities, and 278 recovered community cases.