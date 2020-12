Six men are now fac­ing sep­a­rate charges of hav­ing sex with six mi­nors in dif­fer­ent in­ci­dents.

For many peo­ple, there is on­ly so much you can do with pa­per but for one Venezue­lan woman, it is a can­vas that al­lows her imag­i­na­tion to come to life, es­pe­cial­ly at Christ­mas.