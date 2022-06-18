Siparia woman, Point Fortin man murdered

News

A woman and a man were murdered in separate incidents in the South Western Division on Friday night.

Dead are Leanne Barbs, of Quinam Road in Siparia, and Curtis “Fighter” Green, 52, of Point Ligoure in Point Fortin.

A report said Barbs was beaten with a hammer in the house where she lived alone. Someone went to visit her and found her body at about 8 pm.

No one was arrested, and the police do not have a motive.

ASP Ramdeo and other South Western Division police as well as Insp Jones, Sgt Bridgemohan and other Homicide Bureau Region III police, visited the scene.

About an hour earlier, Green and two other men had an altercation on the road near the old service station near Warden Road, Siparia. He was stabbed with a broken glass bottle and died.

No one was arrested.

Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.