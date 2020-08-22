Next Post

Siparia teen charged with murder of Tobago woman

Sat Aug 22 , 2020
Al­liyah Far­rell, 18, of Sen­non Vil­lage, Siparia, was charged with the of­fence fol­low­ing ad­vice re­ceived from Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions, Roger Gas­pard on Au­gust 20th.

