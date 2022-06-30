Siparia retiree, 60, still missing after 18 days

News

Orville Richards

June 30 marked 18 days since a 60-year-old Siparia retiree went missing, and worried relatives say no one has offered any clues to his whereabouts.

Orville “Ashley” Richards’ family is still offering a $20,000 reward for his safe return.

“No one has come forward with any information. People continue to look for him. We are hoping that he is around somewhere,” a close relative told Newsday by phone on Thursday.

“We are keeping positive. There is a God above who knows and sees everything.”

Richards, the father of three, from Penal Quinam Road in Mendez Village, lives with his wife, Lenore George.

She last saw him at home on June 12 at around 1 pm. He walked out of the house, saying he was going to check a nearby drain that was recently dug and was caving in.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, black three-quarter pants and black garden boots.

Richards retired earlier this year as a security officer with the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd.

The NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, is also trying to find him.

Anyone with information about Richard’s whereabouts can call the family at 380- 7330 or the Siparia police at 649-2592 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or the NGO at 475-4350.