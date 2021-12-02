Siparia man sentenced to hang for 2008 murder of pensioner, 75

News

File photo

A SIPARIA man was on Wednesday convicted of killing a pensioner in a bar brawl in 2008.

The death sentence was on Wednesday read out to Robert Taylor, of Mendez Village, by Justice Carla Brown-Antoine who delivered her verdict at a judge-only trial.

Taylor was before the court charged with the murder of Knolly “Papa” Nicholas, 75, a marac player who was said to have played alongside the legendary Daisy Voisin and famous parang group La Divina Pastora. He was from Coora Settlement Trace, Siparia.

A father of eight, he was killed after he was bashed in the head with a rock repeatedly on May 23, 2008.

Taylor and Nicholas were at the bar in the community when they were involved in an altercation. After Nicholas left the bar, Taylor followed him and struck him on the head with a stone.

Nicholas walked a short distance before collapsing. He was left to die at the side of the road.

An autopsy by pathologist Dr Eastlyn Mc Donald-Burris said Nicholas died from haemorrhaging due to blunt force trauma injuries to his head.

Taylor’s trial began in May and the State led evidence from 18 witnesses, 11 of which were still alive.

Taylor was represented by attorney Rekha Ramjit, while Veonna Neal-Munroe prosecuted.