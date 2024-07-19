Siparia man, 68, fined for drunk driving

News

– File photo

A 68-year-old man who faced a Siparia magistrate on July 16 charged with drunk driving has been fined $9,000.

Rubein Baptiste, of Siparia, faced magistrate Gloria Jasmath and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The charge stemmed from a car crash outside a bar at SS Erin Road in Quarry Village, Siparia, at around 10 pm on July 15 when a 33-year-old woman from Santa Flora was injured.

The police responded to the accident and administered a breathalyser test on the driver, which he failed.

A test showed a reading of 65 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, 30 microgrammes more than the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

PC Jagessar arrested Baptiste and later charged him.

On July 18, two days after the court case, the injured woman died at the San Fernando General Hospital.

An autopsy is expected to be done.

W/Sgt Hospedales is continuing investigations.