Siparia fire leads cops to dead man

The body of Aries Archibald, 22, was discovered in a neighbouring home after first responders visited a Siparia village to put out a house fire on Saturday night.

Police said fire officers were dispatched to fight a blaze that consumed a wooden home at Sennon Village Extension around 9.40 pm after someone reported hearing loud explosions and seeing the flames. Firefighters were able to control the blaze.

Shortly after, police officers discovered Archibald’s body hanging out of a wardrobe in a small one-storey house less than ten feet away from the one that burnt. He had been shot in his head, neck and chest.

Police said Archibald was out on bail for several firearm-related offences. When Newsday visited the scene on Sunday morning, villagers were reluctant to speak.

One person, who wished to remain unidentified, said Archibald, who lived at Quinam Road, was liming with friends when the incident occurred.

Police believe the incident could be a revenge killing or was tied to drugs. Crime scene investigators retrieved seven spent nine-millimetre shells, one spent 5.56 shell, one live 5.56 shell and five projectiles.