Siparia councillor pleads for water after a month

File photo by Lincoln Holder

SIPARIA West councillor Jason Ali pleaded on Wednesday for relief for some of his burgesses who he said have not had a regular supply of water for over a month.

Ali said, “Today is 41 days and they have not received a supply of water in parts of Siparia.”

While the Siparia Regional Corporation has two water delivery trucks, one is out of service.

Ali said, “The one corporation water truck that we have is trying to assist thousands of people.”

The affected areas include Seukeran Trace, Siparia Old Road and Quarry Village.

Ali said the corporation is resorting to providing barrels of water to affected residents, given the resources at its disposal.

Asked if the corporation had been speaking to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Ali said he has been speaking with WASA but officials cannot tell him when this problem will be rectified.

He also said Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe spoke to WASA on Tuesday about bringing relief to the affected residents, but, he said, “More than 24 hours have elapsed and nothing (has happened).”

