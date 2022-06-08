Siparia cop serious but stable after being shot

News

The San Fernando General Hospital.

PC Richard Jagessar is reported to be resting in a serious but stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) as his colleagues in the South Western Division investigate his shooting on Tuesday night.

Police are probing whether it was a random shooting or if Jagessar was a target.

Jaggesar, who is attached to the Siparia Police Station, was off duty and with a friend, Adesh Seesaran, when he was shot.

The two were liming at Alvarado Avenue, Lowkie Trace, Penal around 9.30 pm, when a lone, masked man, dressed in a black hoodie and black trousers, walked up to them.

The gunman started shooting, hitting Jaggesar to the side of his chest and leg. Seesaran was shot in then foot. The guman then escaped on foot.

Passers-by took the two men to the Siparia Health Facility and they were later transferred to the SFGH.

Investigations are continuing.