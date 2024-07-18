Siparia accident victim, 33, dies at hospital

News

The San Fernando General Hospital. – File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A 33-year-old woman who was struck by a drunk driver near a bar in Siparia on July 15, has died at the San Fernando General Hospital.

South Western Division police confirmed that Anezia Lewis, of Dalley Village, Santa Flora, died at 12.20 am on July 18.

The police said at around 10 pm on July 15, she was in the car park of Secret Lounge Bar at SS Erin Road, Quarry Village in Siparia. She was standing and talking to a relative sitting in his car.

A blue Nissan driven by a 68-year-old man from Sudama Alley, Siparia, was also in the car park. He reversed onto the roadway and struck Lewis causing injuries to her feet, belly and hands.

Lewis was taken to the hospital and the police arrested the driver.