Singer posts expletive-riddled online rant over music blank

News

A SOCA artiste may have quite a few bridges to mend before hearing any of his songs on the airwaves again, after he posted a series of profanity-laced videos on social media in which he threatened to harm radio station owners, DJs, and fellow artistes.

The singer published a series of videos on social media platforms recently, in which he promised to kick “Machel off the (expletive) stage,” and threatened to enter radio stations to, “chop up man.”

The 34-year-old artiste is best known for raunchy and humorous music tracks and videos.

Claiming to have one of the baddest songs for 2023, the artiste in a post on TikTok, accused owners of prominent radio stations as well as DJs of purposely ignoring his song.

“The baddest (expletive) water song it (expletive) have and no radio station playing it because I (name called) sing the (expletive) song. Haul allyuh (expletive). I not taking that this year … 96.7, 96.1, 94.1 and 99.1 (radio stations) nobody ent playing my song.”

The man also threatened to not only visit radio stations but also enter and assault programme directors by chopping them.

“One of these days, allyuh go see me in front allyuh radio station, and before the (expletive) Carnival, allyuh go see me in front allyuh radio station because every (expletive) day ah going an create ah (expletive) bacchanal,” he said.

“I will war allyuh (expletive).”

He claimed a radio station’s managing director recently held a “big meeting” with prominent local artistes but did not say or speculate as to what that meeting was about.

“So Trinidad only have 15 (expletive) artistes and them is the 15 they pushing on Carnival every (expletive) year…That (expletive) have to stop. I go start to light black candle in allyuh (expletive)

“I dead serious. Big man (expletive) ting. I go walk into allyuh radio station and start to chop up man from a (expletive) side.”

He targeted the managing director saying, “Ah bet allyuh, ah bet allyuh. This coming yuh know. (Name called) going an lie down in a (expletive) bed just like (expletive) Black Stalin and (expletive) dead. Watch and (expletive) see.”

In another online post, the singer later apologised to the family and friends of calypso icon Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste who died on December 28, blaming “a moment of heat.” In that same video, the singer doubled-down on his insults at the radio station’s managing director.

Efforts to reach the cussbud singer as well as radio station owners and soca artistes whom he threatened, for comment on Sunday, proved futile.