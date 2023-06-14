Sinanan, Sammy feud over Penal Debe flooding

News

Two men walk through a flooded Suchit Trace, Debe, on Monday. – Lincoln Holder

WITH floodwaters still swirling and creating havoc for stranded residents, a verbal battle is going on between Works Minister Rohan Sinanan and chairman of the Penal Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) Dr Allen Sammy.

Each is blaming the other for not doing enough to prevent the devastation in that area.

Sammy said the Ministry of Works must take some responsibility for the flooding, but Sinanan countered that the corporation has undermined the work of the ministry.

From Sunday night into Monday morning, incessant rains made rivers rise to their maximum levels in the areas in the PDRC region.

The water soon overflowed into the roads, making them impassable, and into homes and business places, trapping some owners inside. Some schools were also affected.

Shelters were activated and a few families were moved to them.

Sammy said over a 26-day period between May and April, the PDRC removed over 600 pounds of solid waste out of watercourses and homes. He said the ministry’s Drainage Division was at fault.

“The problem is not with us, the problem is with the major watercourses, which have not been properly cleaned.

“What they did was spot-clean, just like they do with the roads. They clean where it is highly visible to the public. So it is not comprehensive cleaning.”

In a release, the ministry (MOWT) expressed concern over Sammy’s statement, saying it wanted to “provide clarity and directly address the irresponsible, inaccurate and highly biased sentiments.”

It issued a long list of projects undertaken in the region, and denied that what was done was cosmetic in nature.

The ministry said through the Drainage Division, it has been actively implementing its strategic drainage plan in preparation for the rainy season.

In recognition of the ecological significance of watercourses, it said, the division has embarked on an ambitious programme encompassing over 524 projects, as well as year-round desilting.

It also said, “While the MOWT takes its responsibilities seriously, it is crucial to emphasise the need for a collaborative approach to flood mitigation.

“All communities in Trinidad, including the PDRC, have a vital role to play in addressing this issue.”

It said under the Municipal Corporations Act, regional corporations can enforce laws on waste disposal and approved building. They also have jurisdiction over municipal police and litter wardens, and can make sure practices that exacerbate flooding are managed or halted, it said.

The ministry also said Sammy was “well aware” that despite its ongoing work, “several matters under his purview, which have been left unaddressed,” continued to affect flooding in the area.

“Despite the works undertaken by the Drainage Division, these issues that fall under the remit of the regional corporation continue to undermine the efforts of the ministry,” it charged.

But the minsitry also said it would continue to work with the corporation “and provide the necessary support to address issues contributing to community flooding.”

However, it added, “During trying situations such as this one, the focus should be placed on providing relief to the affected residents, not spreading political propaganda.”