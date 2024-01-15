Sinanan: Regional ferry service poses no problem for seabridge

News

Ministry of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan – ROGER JACOB

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the use of the passenger ferry MV Galleons Passage to start the new TT-Guyana-Barbados ferry service will not disrupt operations on the domestic seabridge.

He gave this assurance to the media while he inspected work on a depression near the Macaulay Overpass on Sunday.

At the opening of the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate in Pt Lisas on January 10, the Prime Minister said TT, Guyana and Barbados have been discussing a cargo ferry service between the three countries.

“This is a decision which is driven by the need to move raw materials and fresh produce from the producing areas to the consumption and manufacturing areas within this sub-zone of Caricom (TT, Guyana, Barbados).”

He saw economic benefits arising out of this initiative.

“The outcome of such a transportation service can only improve our food security, stimulate production across the region, create jobs and support affordable prices of the many agricultural products, which we desire at our tables and in our hotels.”

He added that once this happens, Sinanan has been advised to make the Galleons Passage ready to participate.

Sinanan said the use of the Galleons Passage for the regional ferry service will not negatively affect the seabridge.

“Right now we have five vessels working between Trinidad and Tobago. We have a cargo vessel (Cabo Star) and four passenger vessels (Galleons Passage, APT James, APT Buccoo Reef, TT Spirit).

“At any point in time, two of the vessels are down, meaning there are no passengers to move on four ferries.”

He reminded the media that the Galleons Passage came to Trinidad and Tobago in October 2018, when there were no proper ferries on the seabridge.

“Since then we have gotten two brand new ferries (APT James, APT Buccoo Reef). The idea was never to keep four passenger ferries operating between Trinidad and Tobago. We just don’t have the capacity for that.”

Sinanan said because of this, there is the option to use the Galleons Passage as an interim vessel to start the ferry service.

A heavy lift vessel is due in Trinidad and Tobago on January 18 to permit faster drydocking and repairs on all the vessels used on the seabridge.

Sinanan said this meant of the remaining four vessels (TT Spirit, APT James, APT Buccoo Reef and Cabo Star), the heavy lift could have one vessel undergoing maintenance while the other three are in service.

He added that the Galleons Passage could still be involved in the seabridge even though it will be starting the ferry service.

“Let’s say if it’s operating one trip for the week (on the ferry service), the vessel is still available (for the seabridge) if we need it.”

Sinanan said the TT Spirit is undergoing maintenance and should be back in service next month.

He added that the APT James and APT Buccoo Reef can run two-three trips daily on the seabridge.

“That’s why you hardly hear anybody complaining about the seabridge.”

The details of the ferry service are still being worked out with Barbados and Guyana.

“We don’t need more than one vessel (for the service).”

He disclosed that talks are under way with Barbados on “where we are actually going to find a more suitable vessel in the long term for this venture.”

Sinanan said a company will be formed through which TT, Guyana and Barbados will run the service.