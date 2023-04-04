Sinanan: I’ve received no compensation for land

News

NIDCO chairman Herbert George shows off a geographical map of a planned construction project during a press conference on Monday at the Ministry of Works and Transport in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said he had no input in the decision to build a bridge over a diverted watercourse which passes through a portion of land he owns in Sangre Grande. He said he has not received any money for use of the land by Government.

Sinanan was speaking during a media conference at the ministry’s head office on Monday to address what he called inaccurate statements by Opposition Senator Wade Mark during the UNC’s weekly Sunday media conference. Sinanan said this was not the first time the issue was brought up.

He said he had addressed it thoroughly in 2019, but Mark had chosen to bring it up again.

Bridges, landslips, and traffic management programme (BLTM) director Mahadeo Jagdeo gave a timeline of the B2/1 Bridge project in Cunapo Southern Road, Sangre Grande.

He said an assessment of bridges in TT was carried out in 2010, with the Cunapo bridge identified as needing urgent reconstruction. He said procurement for design and construction supervision consultancy services for this bridge, along with 12 others, began in 2014, with the contract for the Cunapo bridge being awarded to Beston Consulting Ltd in September 2015.

He said that in January 2016, the firm presented two options for the reconstruction, either rebuilding it in its original position or realignment of the river and construction of the bridge approximately 100 metres south of the existing location.

The second option was approved by the ministry’s drainage division and traffic management branch, as well as the Environmental Management Authority. A cadastral survey in March 2016 identified Sinanan as one of two landowners who Government would have to acquire lands in order to carry out the project.

“Construction of the bridge began in April 2018, and upon completion in September 2019, a land acquisitions surveyor was asked to undertake acquisition surveys of the amount of land used from the two landowners, and this was completed and handed over to the Director of Surveyors for approval,” Jagdeo said.

Jadgeo said final approval is still being sought for the final acquisition survey drawings by the surveyor as of April 2023, and so Sinanan has not yet been paid anything for the use of his land.

Jagdeo said there were two aspects of the use of lands being used in the project: temporary usage for the erection of signboards and other structures, for which Sinanan agreed to be paid one-dollar; and permanent usage of land acquired, for which valuation is still ongoing.

NIDCO chairman Herbert George said the decision to divert the river was made as a result of good engineering practice, in order to cut off a wide loop.

Sinanan said when the issue came up, he went to the Integrity Commission and declared his interest.

In response to Mark’s questions, Sinanan said the project began in 2010, with the tender being awarded in 2014.

“I became a government minister in 2016, so I would not have had any input into the decision-making process. I have also received no money to date for any land that was used. Mr Mark has a history of saying things about people to make others think there is corruption present.”

George also addressed statements by Mark that the construction would threaten wildlife in the Aripo Savannah.

“The Certificate of Environmental Clearance for the highway extension said there is to be a 100-metre vegetative buffer between construction and the Aripo Savannah. This has been maintained and so no damage would have been done.”

He also addressed statements by Mark that construction was taking place on a piece of land close to where phase three of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway extension (to Manzanilla) is set to pass.

“When the design for the project was drawn up, the businessman who owns the land communicated with NIDCO to find out if it was passing through his property and it was determined that it was not. He is therefore developing his property as he wishes, and the ministry will not have to pay more for developed property, as stated by Mr Mark.”

Sinanan also took issue with repeated statements by Mark and other UNC officials that the government was building a highway to nowhere.

“The highway extension is being carried out as part of the comprehensive national transportation study carried out in 2006. The aim is to continue the east-west corridor to Sangre Grande and connect the communities of Toco, Valencia, Sangre Grande, and beyond. Mark can go on the bus route and get to Sangre Grande in 30 minutes, but citizens have to sit in traffic for two and three hours to do the same. The people of that area deserve better.”

Sinanan also asked whether Mark, while President of the Senate, had benefited from any interests in various state enterprises. Contacted for comment, Mark said Sinanan should provide proof of his allegations, or else he and the media reporting said allegations, would be subject to libel/defamation lawsuits.