Sinanan: Gov’t working on improving bitumen supply

News

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan. – Photo by Jeff Meyers

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said government is developing and implementing initiatives to end the current shortage of bitumen available.

He made the statement in Parliament on Friday in response to a question from Mayaro MP Rushton Paray, who asked what specific plans with measurable outcomes are being taken to bring an end to the bitumen shortage.

Sinanan said one measure had been implemented, while another was being developed.

“Funding has been made available to Lake Asphalt Ltd by the government to purchase bitumen for the local market so that local contractors could have the opportunity to purchase directly from Lake Asphalt without having to acquire foreign exchange. However, they will still have the option to import directly from foreign suppliers to suit their unique needs. Since adopting this approach, we have seen an increase in the supply of bitumen on the market.”

Sinanan said his ministry is developing a policy to utilise Trinidad Lake Asphalt (TLA) in most of its paving works.

“This initiative has the potential to reduce by about 25 per cent the amount of bitumen that needs to be imported. The ministry is also working closely with Lake Asphalt to ensure that the operation of the blend of TLA can meet the demand for the local market.”

Lake Asphalt’s website said TLA is a unique bituminous, naturally occurring material, which provides, performance-enhancing properties to binders and hot mix asphalts in the asphalt.